Realme is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated Realme 12 Pro series in multiple markets this month. The latest development reveals key specifications for the Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+. The specs are disclosed in the TENAA certification platform database. The TENAA listings typically do not reveal chipset names. According to leaks and rumors, the Realme 12 Pro series will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets rather than the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset that powered the Realme 11 Pro series.

According to a smartphone enthusiast on X, the Realme 12 Pro is expected to feature the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, making it the first smartphone in India with this chip. On the other hand, the Realme 12 Pro+ is likely to be equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

Expected Specifications of Realme 12 Series

Both phones in this series will boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display, ensuring a vibrant and smooth visual experience. The front-facing cameras include a 16-megapixel lens for the 12 Pro and a 32-megapixel lens for the 12 Pro+. Meanwhile, the rear camera setups for both models feature a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 32-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom for the 12 Pro+.

In terms of memory and storage, the Realme 12 Pro series is set to offer configurations of up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. Both phones will be equipped with a substantial 5,000mAh battery, supporting rapid 100W charging. The devices are expected to run on Realme UI 5-based Android 14.

The Realme 12 Pro+ is anticipated to be priced around $420. It will provide a powerful and feature-rich option in the competitive smartphone market.