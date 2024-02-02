Realme has recently unveiled its latest smartphone, the Realme 12 Pro series, and now they are set to expand the lineup with two new models: the Realme 12 and Realme 12 Plus. Although complete details are still awaited, a recent TENAA listing has provided insights into the upcoming Realme 12 Plus 5G. The Realme 12 Plus 5G, carrying the model number RMX3866, has received approval from TENAA. It aligns with the same model number found in other certifications, like MIIT for the Realme 12 Plus.

Technical Specs of Realme 12 Plus 5G

1: Design Specifications

The design of the Realme 12 Plus seems to draw inspiration from its Pro counterparts. It features a prominent circular camera island and a unique stripe running across the back. The phone also adopts flat frames and incorporates a teardrop-notch display.

2: Display Features

The Realme 12 Plus boasts a spacious 6.67-inch screen, delivering a full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) through its vibrant AMOLED panel. The phone includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for enhanced security. Although the specific refresh rate is not disclosed in the listing, expectations are set for either a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate for the display.

3: Memory and OS Versions

The Realme 12 Plus 5G is equipped with a robust 2.6GHz octa-core processor. However, the specific SOC details are yet to be revealed. For memory configurations, users can choose from a range of options, including 6 GB, 8 GB, 12 GB, and an impressive 16 GB. In terms of storage, the phone offers diverse options, ranging from 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB to an expansive 1TB. Anticipated to run on Realme UI 5, based on Android 14, the phone promises a seamless and feature-rich user experience.

4: Camera and Battery Details

The Realme 12 Plus 5G boasts an impressive camera setup. It features a triple rear configuration comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, users can capture stunning selfies with the 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Powering the device is a substantial 5,000mAh battery, although specific details regarding charging capabilities are yet to be unveiled

Now that the Realme 12 Plus 5G has secured its TENAA certification, expectations are high for its imminent launch globally. Realme might unveil it alongside the Realme 12 Pro series later this month. While pricing and global availability details remain undisclosed, the phone’s TENAA approval signals a step closer to its official debut.

Final Wrap

The Realme 12 Plus 5G, approved by TENAA, is set to join the smartphone lineup soon. The Realme 12 Plus appears promising with a design that draws inspiration from its Pro counterparts, a sizable AMOLED display, strong performance with various memory configurations, and an impressive camera system. While details on pricing and availability are awaited, the Realme 12 Plus 5G signals an exciting addition to Realme’s smartphone offerings.