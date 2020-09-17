The Realme 7i launching very soon, and luckily, we already know how this smartphone appears, thanks to the phone providers, they mentioned all the specifications on an e-commerce site. Furthermore, now everyone can look at the live pictures of the Realme 7i. All these pictures were shared on Instagram by some Indonesian reviewers of the phone.

By looking at these pictures, shows that the Realme 7i is available in two unique colors. According to Lazada’s Indonesian branch, those two colors are Champagne and Jade. Talking about the design of this phone, it appears to have two different shades. The upper part of the phone has a glossy finish, and the lower part has an elegant matte finish. This two-tone phone looks very classy and elegant at the same time.

Realme 7i Pictures Leak ahead of launch Confirming key specs

At the back of the phone, you can find a fingerprint sensor. Using the fingerprint reader, you can easily unlock your phone. Realme 7i offers quad camera’s in L-shape. These cameras help to enhance the smartness of the phone. Some phone photos also have paperwork that shows the cell phone will pack a screen containing a small punch hole located at the upper-left corner.

In one picture, we can also see the back of the mobile’s retail box, which tells us about its key specifications. Realme 7i offers a 90Hz smooth screen, Snapdragon 662 SoC software, a massive 5000 mAh battery with 18W charging, and detailed 64 megapixels quad-camera at the back.

One of the reviewers confirms that Realme 7i will offer large storage of 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM. Still, the company has not revealed the full list of specifications. So, the unconfirmed specifications include 16 megapixels selfie camera, 6.5 HD + screen, and 64 MP back camera connected by two 2mp units and a single 8MP ultrawide unit. The phone also has a depth and a macro sensor at its back.

Also Read: These Renders of Realme 7i reveal the Specifications of Device