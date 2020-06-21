We have already told our readers that Realme is going to unveil the X3 on June 25. The company will hold an online event to launch the phone. However, it seems like, it will not be the only smartphone to launch in that event. Realme Malaysian has announced it will soon unveil the world’s first smartphone with MediaTek’s Helio G35 SoC at the helm. It will be Realme C11.

Realme C11 with Helio G35 SoC will Launch on June 25

Realme Malaysia has announced about the phone through its official Facebook account. However, Realme has confirmed this smartphone will be called the Realme C11 in a note. The note also included an image showing the back of the C11. The company has keep it surprise by covering the top-left corner of the panel. There is no information about how many rear cameras the phone will have.

Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any specs details about the phone. But fortunately, the phone has appeared on some certification sites with the model number RMX2185. China’s CQC certification has revealed that the phone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

This is not surprising. As the previous C3 smartphone is the world’s first Helio G70-powered smartphone. It also came with a 5,000 mAh cell with 10W charging.

This is all that we know so far about the devices. Surely, we will get more information about C11 in the coming days.