Earlier this month, Realme released C21 for its users and now the company is getting ready to introduce another member to the C lineup. On March 23, we will see the Realme C25 in the event that will take place in Indonesia and will be streamed live on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Realme C25 to Arrive on March 23

The upcoming smartphone C25 will be powered by the Helio G70 SoC and will have a 6.5″ display. The 8MP selfie camera is positioned in waterdrop notch. On the back of the smartphone, there will be a 48MP triple camera coupled with a fingerprint scanner. The powerhouse of the phone is fueled by a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging.

According to Thailand’s NBTC, the Realme C25 is coming with model number RMX3191 and will work on GSM WCDMA and LTE bands. The previous report also showed that the phone scored 383 points in the single core test and 1,308 in the multi-core department. The phone will be running on Android 11 presumably with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Alongside the C25, Realme is also launching the C21 in Indonesia next Tuesday. The phone will be powered by a Helio G35 chip at the helm. It ill have a 6.5″ HD+ LCD. The upcoming smartphone features a 13MP triple camera and the powerhouse is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery charged through a microUSB port at up to 10W.

Recommended Reading: Realme 8 Series to Arrive on March 24