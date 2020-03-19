Realme C3 Full Review – A Stunning Budget Smartphone

The Chinese tech giant Realme has gained popularity by providing affordable smartphones with brilliant specifications. They usually launch smartphones of budget and mid-range category. Recently, they have launched a new smartphone in the budget category. The Realme C3. It is a modified version of its predecessor Realme C2. The C series of Realme has always been about affordability and quality at the same time. Therefore, I am going to write a full Review C3 to check whether they maintained their legacy or not.

Realme C3 Full review:

I will start with the design.

Design:

As expected, the Realme C3 has a decent and sleek design. It is called Sunrise Design. The smartphone gives a good feeling when we hold it in our hand. There are volume keys and dedicated sim and micro SD slots at the left edge of the smartphone. On the front side, there is a selfie camera and sensors. The power button is located at the right edge of the phone. The backside consists of a dual camera and a fingerprint scanner. An audio jack, charging port and a speaker is present at downside edge of the smartphone. Overall, the design is charming and smart.

Display:

Realme C3 has an IPS LCD. The smartphone has a water-drop notch display. The size of the screen is 6.57 inches with 82.7% screen to body ratio. It provides a resolution of 720 x 1560 Pixels. For protection purpose, the smartphone has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Price:

Realme C3 is available in PKR 19,999.

Memory:

The Realme C3 has a considerable memory space. The smartphone has 32 GB built in space along with 3 GB RAM. Along with that, C3 also supports micro SD card.

Camera:

Rear Camera:

Realme C3 has a dual-camera. The resolutions of the camera are 12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 1.25µm, PDAF+2 MP, f/2.4, (depth). There is an LED flash. The other features of the camera includes Chroma Boost, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR.

Front Camera:

The selfie camera of Realme C3 is 5 MP. The features include HDR and Panaroma. The resolution for video is [email protected]

Operating System and Performance:

The operating system in Realme C3 is Android 10.0. It is the latest version of Android. The chipset installed in the smartphone is MediaTek Helio G70. There is an Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) processor provided in the smartphone. The GPU enabled in the phone is Mali-G52 2EEMC2. Conclusively, the performance of this phone is quite impressive if we compare it with the price in which it is available. The gaming performance of the smartphone is also brilliant and astonished me as well. The Antutu score of this phone is 192223 which is extraordinary.

Battery:

Realme C3 has an outstanding battery. It has a 5000 mAh battery. The charger provided with the phone is 10W. And for the first time, the feature of reverse charging is also provided on the phone.

Connectivity:

C3 has all the connectivity options. Like GPS, Radio, WLAN and Bluetooth.

Sensors:

Realme C3 has a wide range of sensors. These include Accelerometer, proximity, fingerprint scanner and a compass.

Colours:

It is available in Frozen Blue and Blazing Red colours.

Some Cons of the Realme C3:

Although the performance of Realme C3 is unparallel in the budget category, there are some loopholes in the phone. The cameras of the phone are average if we compare it with the other smartphones of this category. Along with that, there is no C-type cable.

Conclusion:

I will rate Realme C3 as 9/10 in the budget category. One mark is deducted because of its mediocre camera result. Otherwise, the performance of the phone is stunning. Especially if you’re a game lover and your budget is under 20K then this smartphone will be the best option.