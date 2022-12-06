Realme GT Neo 5 to have world’s fastest-charging battery

The revolution in IT, especially advancement in the mobile manufacturing market has brought a war since each company is trying to surpass the other one by launching devices with more futuristic technology. The same was the case with wireless charging, however, it was stopped when Chinese regulations mandated a maximum of 50W of wireless charging. However, when it comes to wired charging, there is no such limit due to which the competition among competitors is increasing every year. A new rumor has surfaced on the internet revealing Realme plans to take wired charging to another level by launching GT Neo 5 with the world’s fastest-charging battery

If this rumor is true, Realme is going to surpass Redmi with its GT Neo 5 smartphone which will come in two versions. One of the versions will support a 4,600 mAh battery having 240W charging support. This is somewhat of a variation of the 240W system that was used in Oppo. However, currently, the 4600 mAh and 240 W support will remain exclusive to Realme and will not be shifted to Oppo or OnePlus handsets even when they all are interconnected.

World’s fastest-charging battery on the Way

Coming to the other version, Realme GT Neo 5 will also come with a 5,000 mAh battery, along with 150W charging support.

Going back to Oppo’s demo of 240W tech which showed a 4500 mAh battery going from zero to 100 minutes in just 9 minutes. It means we should expect the same show in GT New 5 in real life. No doubt, even if it’s 10 to 12 minutes, it won’t be disappointing for us. A fully charged device in just this time span seems a dream come true when Apple’s flagship device takes two hours to achieve the same result.

Oppo’s 150w system can last 1,600 charge cycles before the battery drops to 80% of its initial capacity. It’s approximately double what we expect from a normal battery. Coming to the Realme GT Neo 3, the 150W tech will have the lower assurance of 1000 charge cycles before the battery drops to 80% of its initial capacity.

No doubt, it’s surprising to get such an amazing battery charging in just a few minutes at a relatively cost-effective price.

