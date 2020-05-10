Realme lovers will be happy to know that the company is planning to reveal another smartphone namely Narzo 10. The phone will come with amazing specs. The phone is going to launch tomorrow. The coming phone will be powered by the Helio G80 SoC. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the upcoming phone.

Realme Narzo 10 is Going to Launch Tomorrow

Although, the company has not revealed the full specs sheet of the Narzo 10. However, the company has previously confirmed that Narzo 10 will come with a 48MP quad-camera. Moreover, it will have a 6.5″ waterdrop notch display. It will have a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Furthermore, the rumours have also revealed that it could be a rebranded Realme 6i. If this is true, we may get an HD+ screen. There may be a 16MP front-facing camera to capture beautiful selfies. There is a quad-camera setup at the back including a 48MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor modules. Additionally, the phone will run Android 10-based Realme UI.

Moreover, users will be happy to know that Realme will also unveil the Narzo 10A tomorrow. The phone will come with a triple camera setup on the back. The rumours also claimed that it will be rebranded Realme C3. If it is true, the phone will be powered by the Helio G70 SoC. The triple camera setup on the back may consist of a 12MP main, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units.

These are all rumours. We will get more information about the coming phones tomorrow. So, stay tuned for more updates.