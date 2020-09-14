Back in May, Realme has introduced the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. Now, the company is working on the successors of the phones. Realme Narzo 20 Series is coming with Dart Charging and Big Battery. The series will launch on September 21. The launch event will be streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel and social media accounts.

Realme sent us a cool-looking special media invite package for the launch of the Narzo 20 series. The invite package hints that the series will come with big battery and dart charging. Moreover, the company also confirmed that the series will consist of three smartphones. These will be Narzo 20, Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro.

The official render also confirms the rear-camera design of these smartphones. All these phones will come with multi-camera setups, with two models featuring rear-mounted fingerprint scanners. These could be Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A.

The third smartphone could have an in-display fingerprint reader or it could be embedded to the power button. Moreover, the box also has a few lines written on its sides, one of which reads “Feel the Speed of Dart”, which confirms the Narzo 20 lineup will support Dart Charging. But it is not sure yet whether all the models will come with dart charging or only the Pro version will have it.

We will surely get more information about the series in the coming week. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

