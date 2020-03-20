Realme To Launch its Sub-Brand Soon

Realme tinkered with the launch of a new series under moniker Narzo. The teaser was posted by the company’s official account on Twitter and since then fans have tried to guess what Narzo would be.

According to the website, Narzo will be a new series of smartphones which will offer’ Max Quality’ and concentrate on millennials and Generation Z. It can be inferred by the bright lights used throughout the teaser poster. The new youth-focused smartphone series is allegedly taking on the budget segment of Xiaomi’s POCO and Redmi sub-brands. Unfortunately, there’s no news on the forthcoming Narzo series smartphone’s tech specs yet.

Realme started out as Oppo’s subsidiary in 2018 and has become a favorite fan since then, particularly when it comes to the mid-rangeand budget segments. Realme has also been named one of 2019’s fastest rising smartphone brands. It could capture 10.6 per cent of the market in two years.