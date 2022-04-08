Realme V23 leaked ahead of its launch

The TENAA certification site authorised a new Realme phone with the model number RMX3571 last month. According to the China Telecom listing, the RMX3571 smartphone will be released in China soon under the name Realme V23. The listing includes not only the device’s important information, but also photos and pricing. It will replace the Realme V13 5G, which had a 90Hz display, Dimensity 700, 48-megapixel triple cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support when it was released last year.

It incorporates a fingerprint scanner on the side for added security. The V23 is expected to run Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. It measures 163.8 x 75.1 x 8mm and weighs 186 grammes.

The Realme V23 will include a teardrop notch and a 6.58-inch FHD+ display. It’s unknown whether it’ll handle a refresh rate of 90Hz or greater. It sports an 8-megapixel front camera and a dual-camera system with 48-megapixels and 2-megapixels on the rear.

It could start at 1,699 Yuan (about $267). Glazed White and Gravel Black are two possible colour options for the handset. The V23 is expected to make its debut in China as soon as this month.