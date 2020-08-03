Here comes the cheapest 5G phone up to date – Realme V5. It is the first phone in the new V lineup. The phone cost around $215. The phone is powered by Mediatek 7nm Dimensity 720 chipset. It has two Cortex-A76 cores and six Cortex-A55 units. Let’s discuss the other specs of the phone as well.

Realme V5- The Cheapest 5G Phone up to Date

First of all, the phone comes in two memory variants – 6 GB or 8 GB RAM. Also, it has 128 GB of storage. You can also expand the memory using a microSD card. Moreover, there are four cameras in the back. It has a 48MP F/1.8 main camera, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera, a macro sensor and a depth sensor to assist the Portrait mode.

Furthermore, the phone has a single punch hole to house a 16MP sensor at the front to take beautiful selfies. Also, the phone has a 6.5” LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio.

One of the interesting features of the phone is its battery. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging through the USB-C port. The company claims that the phone will be charged from 0-100% in 65 minutes only.

Overall specs are just normal as per the price. But yes, the good thing is that it comes with 5G capabilities. It includes support for the sub-6 GHz standard and works both on SA and NSA networks. Moreover, the phone hs come with a feature called Smart 5G. It switches between 5G and LTE when convenient to save the battery life and provide a smooth online experience.

The phone will be available in three colours, Silver, Green and Blue. As far as its pricing is concerned, the 6/128 GB version will costa round $215. The 8/128 GB version is available in $270. The price and availability in the other markets are not known yet