We are listening for quite some time that Realme is going to launch its first tablet and laptop. Now, the company has announced the launch date of these products. Realme’s First Tablet and Laptop to Launch on June 15. In the launch event, Realme will launch the global Snapdragon 888-powered Realme GT 5G. Moreover, the brand’s first laptop and tablet will also make an appearance during the event which is scheduled for noon GMT.

Realme’s First Tablet and Laptop to Launch on June 15

See Also: Realme C25s is Now Official with Helio G85

The upcoming laptop and tablet will be deeply integrated with Realme smartphones. Moreover, the company is also hoping to bring products from the AIoT ecosystem to offer its customers a seamless user experience. The list of Realme products includes smart devices like TV, 360-degree cameras, watches, bands, scales, light bulbs, and many more.

According to the press message, the smartphone business of Realme has grown “by leaps and bounds” and now it is time for the brand to bring more “leap-forward products” to more consumer electronics categories.

Realme had conducted an online customer survey a few months ago that included a few questions about the notebook. Users were asked if they planned on purchasing a new laptop in the next three months. If so, how much they would be willing to spend. Moreover, the company is planning to bring 100 AIoT products by the end of this year.



