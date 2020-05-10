Reckitt Benckiser (RB), the Multinational producer of hygiene, health and nutrition products including Dettol, Harpic and Robin has pledged to invest another PKR 500 Million to help the country fight the CoVid-19 pandemic.

According to WHO’s Director General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, without effective interventions, there could be an estimated 200,000 cases by mid-July in Pakistan. The impact of such an outbreak could be devastating for the economy, increasing the number of people living in poverty. This investment, therefore, is a response to the latest needs for this epidemic’s prevention by providing relief to the healthcare sector and for the economic well-being of those most affected by the pandemic.

Reckitt Benckiser Commits to Further Invest PKR500 Million to Help Pakistan Fight Covid-19 Crisis

This investment includes donations of PPEs and hygiene products (Dettol, Harpic and Robin) that will be distributed on a national level through relevant Government bodies and NGOs as per the need and requirement of healthcare facilities across the provinces. The Company, using its most trusted brands, will also be conducting large-scale disinfection drives across the country to clean and disinfect public spaces for the protection of the people. Furthermore, RB will also be working with NGOs to provide for ration to the most vulnerable communities across the country along with food distribution to the frontline workers to provide them with relief in this difficult time.

RB stands true to its purpose of Protect, Heal and Nurture by taking vital steps to fight this pandemic since its outbreak in February. The Company has already announced a partnership with the Ministry of Health to serve the country to spread public service messages to help the people of Pakistan. The Company also has donated its products to several NGOs for their ration drives across the country. A sum from this investment will also be allocated to further the education of the masses through public service messages and rural outreach programs on preventative measures to protect themselves from getting exposed to the novel coronavirus.

RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Mortein, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Durex and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.