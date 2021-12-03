Reddit New Features Includes Users’ voting & commenting in real-time

Reddit is trying to make the platform more realistic than before and in an effort to do so it has come with plenty of new features. All the new features have one thing in common that is bringing real-time interactivity on the platform for both website and mobile apps. Among Reddit New features, the two greater ones are showing comments and votes simultaneously and notifying that the user is typing something.

For the comments and posts, the new UI changes are made that show a live counter, revealing the number of votes and comments. The votes and comments will be made visible below the post and will keep on changing in real-time as the count changes giving the perfect overview. A voting button is also animated in such a way to make it more interactive.

Moreover, now users will also be able to see if the Reddit users are typing something for a new comment. This functionality is the same as that of slack with the only difference being that users are kept anonymous and their names can be seen after the comment is published. Till the comment is posted, we will be able to see the avatars of the users who are typing comments and will see the number of them that are currently typing.

Reddit New Features make the platform relevant for modern users

A comment pill will appear when the user is done with commenting. You need to click on that pill in order to see the comment.

Last but not the least, the company has also added a reading indicator, which shows up when five or more people are reading the post and these readers will also have an anonymous avatar so their identities will not be revealed.

While Reddit has a massive subscriber base, but it has not come up with great features in the past which is making it irrelevant in the market. It seems that the company has finally realized it and is making effort to make this platform better and in line with the modern users.

