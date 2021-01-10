Restoration Efforts underway After Major Power Breakdown in Pakistan

A major power breakdown hits several cities of Pakistan last night. All big cities including, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad were among the cities with no power supply. A technical fault in the power distribution system led to the breakdown.

The Ministry of Energy said on Twitter that according to initial reports, the Guddu power plant developed a fault at 11:41 pm on Saturday night.

“The fault caused the country’s high transmission lines to trip, which in turn caused the system frequency to drop from 50 to 0 in less than a second. The drop in frequency caused power plants to shut down.”

Later, the ministry of energy said that the restoration process has started in phases initially from Islamabad.

Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Energy, has revealed that breakdown was caused when the frequency was gone down from 50 to 0 Hz. He also said that the restoration process is underway to resolve the issue.

Restoration efforts:

Omar Ayub Khan twitted on the morning that power had been restored to some areas of major cities such as Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.

On the other hand, K-Electric has also started restoring process in the Karachi in phases.

