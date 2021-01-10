A major power breakdown hits several cities of Pakistan last night. All big cities including, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad were among the cities with no power supply. A technical fault in the power distribution system led to the breakdown.

The Ministry of Energy said on Twitter that according to initial reports, the Guddu power plant developed a fault at 11:41 pm on Saturday night.

Restoration Efforts underway After Major Power Breakdown in Pakistan

“The fault caused the country’s high transmission lines to trip, which in turn caused the system frequency to drop from 50 to 0 in less than a second. The drop in frequency caused power plants to shut down.”

ابتدائی رپورٹ کے مطابق گدو میں 11:41پر فالٹ پیدا ہوا ہے فالٹ نے ملک کی ہائی ٹرانسمیشن میں ٹرپنگ کی اور جس کی وجہ سے ایک سینڈ سے بھی کم وقت میں سسٹم کی فریکونسی 50سے 0پر آئی ہے فریکونسی کے گرنے کی وجہ سے پاور پلانٹس بند ہوئے ہیں ترجمان پاور ڈویژن — Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) January 9, 2021

Later, the ministry of energy said that the restoration process has started in phases initially from Islamabad.

اسلام آباد الیکٹرک سپلائی کے علاقوں میں بجلی بحالی شروع کر دی گئی ہے بجلی بحالی کو احتیاط اور مکمل پروٹوکول کے ساتھ انجام دیا جا رہا ہے اس وقت ہماری تمام ٹیمیں گراونڈ پر ہیں — Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) January 9, 2021

Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Energy, has revealed that breakdown was caused when the frequency was gone down from 50 to 0 Hz. He also said that the restoration process is underway to resolve the issue.

تمام ٹیمیں اس وقت اپنے اپنے سٹیشن پر پہنچ چکی ہیں

بطور وفاقی وزیر پاور میں خود اس سارے بحالی کے کام کی نگرانی کر رہا ہوں عوام کو وقتا فوقتا بحالی سے متعلق آگاہ رکھا جائے گا — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) January 9, 2021

Restoration efforts:

Omar Ayub Khan twitted on the morning that power had been restored to some areas of major cities such as Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.

132 kv Grids Around Lahore Energized including 11kv.

1. Shadman

2. Qartaba

3. Mc Leod Road

4. Gulshan Ravi.

5. Fort.

6. Saidpur

7. Shamke.

8. Saghian

9. Ravi.

10. Bund Road.

11. Badami Bagh.

12. Sabzar.

13. Sheikhupura.

14. Orient.

15. Sapphire. — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) January 10, 2021

On the other hand, K-Electric has also started restoring process in the Karachi in phases.

کے الیکٹرک کی جانب سے بجلی بحالی کا کام جاری فیڈرل بی، لانڈھی، ملیر اور شاہ فیصل کے کچھ مقامات پر بجلی بحال کردی گئی کے الیکٹرک کی انجنیرنگ ٹیمز بجلی کی مکمل بحالی کے لیے مصروف عمل ہیں — KE (@KElectricPk) January 10, 2021

