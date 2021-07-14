The federal government of Pakistan has increased import regulatory duties on the import of certain essentials including up to a 240% hike in import duties on mobile phones. The primary motive behind these new levies is the collection of an additional Rs 27 billion in revenues for the upcoming fiscal year. The government announced these new taxes in the budget 2021-22. As per a notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the new import duties came into force on the 1st of July which is considered as the first day of the new fiscal year. As a result, the prices of smartphones have also been increased. Therefore, we’re going to mention the revised prices for Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Revised Prices For Samsung Galaxy Phones After the New Levies

Model New RRP (PKR) Old RRP (PKR) Samsung Galaxy A72 (8/128GB) 76,500 69,999 Samsung Galaxy A52 (8/128GB) 62,500 57,999 Samsung Galaxy A32 45,999 39,999 Samsung Galaxy A12 (4/128GB) 33,999 29,750 Samsung Galaxy A12 (4/64GB) 32,300 27,200 Samsung Galaxy A02s (4/64GB) 21,400 19,999

As you can see in the aforementioned table, the prices of numerous Samsung smartphones have been increased after the imposition of the latest taxes. Samsung Galaxy A72 (8GB/128GB) is now available at PKR 76,500/- as compared to its previous price of PKR 69,999/-. Simultaneously, the retail price of the Samsung Galaxy A52 has been increased by PKR 4500, and the new price in which its available is PKR 62,500/-. The Samsung Galaxy A32 is now available at PKR 45,999/- as compared to its previous price of PKR 39,999/-.

Now moving towards the budget category, the Samsung Galaxy A12 (4GB/128GB) is now available at PKR 33,999/- seeing an increase of 4250 rupees. Similarly, Samsung Galaxy A12 (4/64GB) has witnessed an increase of 5100 rupees and the new price in which it is available is PKR 32,300/-. Finally, the Samsung Galaxy A02s (4/64GB) is now available at PKR 21,400/- as compared to its older price of PKR 19,999/-.

Check out? Revised Price Structure for Redmi & Poco phones after the new Taxes