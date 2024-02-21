Roshan Digital Account Inflow Drops to $142 Million in January

In January 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported that inflow through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) amounted to $142 million, a decrease of 11% compared to December 2023’s $160 million.

Out of this total, $12 million has been repatriated, while $114 million has been used locally. The net repatriable liability stands at $16 million. Cumulative inflows through RDA surpassed $7.33 billion by January-end.

The total number of RDA accounts opened rose to 659,806, up from 651,057 in December.

Cumulative RDA inflows reached $7.337 billion by the end of January. Of this, $1.55 billion has been repatriated, and $4.556 billion has been used locally. As a result, a total net repatriable liability reaches $1.231 billion as of January-end.

Outstanding liabilities include $800 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, with $302 million in conventional NPCs and $498 million in Islamic instruments. Additionally, $380 million is attributed to ‘balances in accounts’, according to SBP data.

Roshan Equity Investments remained stagnant at $30 million.

RDA serves as a vital source of foreign exchange inflows for Pakistan. Launched in September 2020 by the SBP, it offers up to 8% profit on US dollar investments.

To attract more remittance inflows, the central bank introduced the Diamond Category in the Sohni Dharti Remittance Program in September 2023. This new category provides enhanced reward points and benefits. It includes arms licenses of non-prohibited bore, preferential treatment at Pakistan embassies/airports, and gratis passports to Diamond Category holders, in addition to the existing Green, Gold, and Platinum categories.

