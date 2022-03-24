With the Galaxy S22 series out of the way and no new Notes on the horizon, all eyes are on Samsung’s next foldable phone lineup. Samsung is working on three foldable phones this year, according to a rumor from Galaxy Club. The first two are obvious successors to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, a new entrant in Samsung’s lineup with a small number of units may be on the way.

The new Samsung foldable’s proof comes in the shape of a product code name. Samsung is working on three foldable devices codenamed B4, Q4, and N4, according to Galaxy Club. Because their predecessors were nicknamed B3 and Q3, the first two are most likely referring to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, the N4 appears to be a brand new foldable device.

Rumor Suggests Samsung Might be Rolling out New Foldables this Year

The N4 might be Samsung’s first rollable phone or a three-display version of the Galaxy Fold. Samsung also demonstrated some new foldable technology at CES 2022, including “S” and “G” folding devices and the Flex Note foldable laptop prototype. The N4 could be any of these devices, or it could be something new.

For the time being, it appears that Samsung is only building a limited number of N4 foldable devices. This is because the new device with a distinctive design may or may not be liked by everyone.

There’s no indication on when any of the upcoming foldable phones from Samsung will be released. Since the previous Samsung foldables debuted in August, we can expect the same this year.

