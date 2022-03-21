Samsung has just recently unveiled high-end phones: the premium Galaxy S22 series and the budget flagship Galaxy S21 FE. Now, the company has started working on its next high-end smartphone, Galaxy S22 FE. According to some latest reports, Samsung will use a powerful processor in its upcoming Galaxy S22 FE.

After months of delay, Samsung launched Galaxy S21 FE in January. The phone shares almost the same specs as the Galaxy S21. But this time, Samsung will change this tradition and bring more powerful chipset in the upcoming SE smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE to Come with a Powerful Processor

According to the Notebookcheck says that Samsung is working on a phone which will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chip. It is one of the most powerful chips available in the market. Its specs are comparable with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Samsung Exynos 2200 which power different variants of the Galaxy S22 series.

Some other leaks have also revealed some expected specs of the phone. The upcoming phone will come with a 4,500mAh battery. Additionally, the phone will share some specs as of Galaxy S22. So there will be a 50MP camera and similar sized-display. But we may also get an improved selfie camera in the upcoming phone.

The phone is in initial rumours. We will get more information about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned and do tell us what do you guys want to see in the upcoming Galaxy S22 FE.

