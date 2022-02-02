Specs of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Leaked

In the earlier days OnePlus was in the lifecycle of producing two phones per year. Now they have changed their trend and there a few handsets form the OnePlus that we will see in this year. This year we will be seeing more of the Nord devices that are in que to be launched. A new rumor regarding the specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is here.

According to the rumors the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, is a lite version of the Nord CE 2. Via Smartprix a reliable leaker @OnLeaks has shed some light on the specs of the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. According to the leaker the device will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC for 5G connectivity. In the camera department there is a rear triple camera module with 64 MP wide-angle lens with 2 MP cameras. The 2 MP may be macro/depth sensor combination. The screen display is said to be 6.5-inch FHD + IPS LCD panel. The battery capacity is said to be 5,000 mAh which will support 33 W fast charging.

Regarding the release date of the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, nothing can be said. On February 11, OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be launched and the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be unveiled. Later in the year we will be seeing more from the OnePlus. We will be seeing OnePlus Nord 2T along side OnePlus 10 Pro.

All the upcoming devices are worth waiting for. Now the count down has started till then we need to wait patiently.

