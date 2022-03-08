Russia appears to be becoming increasingly desperate to avoid financial collapse as a result of Western sanctions. So, what is this brand-new strategy by the Russians? The Kremlin is planning to legalize certain types of software piracy as a viable alternative for goods whose distributors have recently stopped selling in Russia.

According to Torrentfreak, the Russian government has discussed the possibility of effectively repealing legal penalties for anyone who uses specific types of pirated software.

Russia Plans to Legalize Software Piracy to Tackle the Sanctions

The West has recently attempted to impose severe financial sanctions on Russia in order to put an end to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The savage invasion, which has sent shockwaves throughout Europe and resulted in a large number of casualties, has recently prompted G-7 countries to cut off crucial financial flows to Russia. Also, a number of private companies have agreed to immediately cease product sales and licensing in Russia. Apple, Adobe, Samsung, and Microsoft have all gone on this bandwagon, therefore making it impossible for the average Russian to purchase a brand new Macbook or Galaxy smartphone, amongst many other problems.

As a result of all of this, the Russian government has hurried to come up with inventive ways to keep the country’s economy moving. The Russian government’s aim to predominantly legalize certain types of software piracy is part of a bigger strategy recently announced by Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development. Given Russia’s history of stringent anti-piracy policies, the current move is pretty astonishing.

Despite the fact that this all sounds a little crazy, Russia is in serious trouble right now. These sanctions, as previously mentioned, are causing a terrible amount of damage to the country. They’ve been dubbed “Savage” by the Economist, and Putin has described them as a “conflict act.” Analysts agree that they look to be aimed at “destroying” Russia’s economic system. As a result of all of this, it’s no surprise that Russia is attempting to stimulate its economy through semi-illicit ways. After all, there may be only one clear way out of this mess which is to end the illegal combat in Ukraine and withdraw Russian forces from the region.

