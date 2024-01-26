Samsung’s affordable Galaxy A series has seen recent updates with the introduction of the A15 5G and A25 5G smartphones. Now, attention turns to the M and F series, as the forthcoming M15 and F15 5G smartphones have been identified in the BIS certification database. The BIS certification for the Galaxy M15 5G and F15 5G smartphones has been obtained with the model numbers SM-M156B and SM-E156B, respectively.

The official names are not explicitly mentioned in the BIS certification listing. However, it’s logical to infer them based on the model numbers. Given the previous models like the M14 and F14 with model numbers SM-M146B and SM-E146B, it’s likely that the M15 and F15 would correspondingly have model numbers SM-M156B and SM-E156B, respectively.

Additional information about the Galaxy M15 5G and F15 5G smartphones is anticipated to be revealed soon. These phones have only received certification from BIS so far. Rumors are circulating that the Galaxy M15 might come equipped with a substantial 6000mAh battery and support 25W fast charging, but official specifications are yet to be confirmed.

There is speculation suggesting that the Galaxy M15 5G and F15 5G could be modified versions of the recently released A15 5G. This speculation implies that these new models might share some similarities or features with the A15 5G, but concrete details about the specifications and features of the M15 and F15 are still awaited.