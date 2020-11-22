Samsung is all in news these days. The company is working on its high-end flagship series, Galaxy S21. Also, the company also keeps in mind the budget-friendly phones to make them available to all range of customers. A new Budget Friendly Samsung 5G Phone Spotted on Geekbench. The device has appeared with the model number Samsung SHG-N375.

A Budget-Friendly Samsung 5G Phone Spotted on Geekbench

According to the Geekbench listing, the phone will come with 6GB of RAM and an Android 11 OS. Moreover, the listing scores hint that the phone will come with an Adreno 619 GPU. So, the chipset could be Qualcomm’s newer budget-friendly Snapdragon 750G with 5G support.

Unfortunately, the name of the device is not sure now. Some reports claim that it could be Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. Because the same model has appeared with the Snapdragon 750G.

Samsung has not revealed any information regarding this. But we will get more information regarding this very soon.

On the other hand, Samsung is also working on Galaxy M42. The phone has already appeared in many certification sites. According to multiple listings, the phone will come with a massive battery. The device has appeared with a model number Samsung EB-BM425ABY on 3C. The listing has revealed that the phone will come with 6,000mAh capacity.

Samsung is also working on M12. The phone will reportedly come with a 7000 mAh battery. Moreover, it will be a budget-friendly device. The phone will have a flat 6.5” LCD screen.

It seems like we will get more affordable Samsung devices very soon. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

