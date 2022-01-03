Samsung All Set to Launch New TVs, at CES 2022

With recent advancement in technology, every year we get see some updates and upgrades of our current products. In the TV screens we saw the transition from the big TV sets to slim thin LED screens. The high-end TV screens were dominated by OLED and the normal house-hold screens were mostly QLED and Mini LED. Samsung is all set to launch new TVs, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022.

Samsung has announced that in the coming CES 2022 event the will unveil new MICRO LED, Neo QLED and a new lifestyle TV. The upcoming TVs are said to redefine the picture and sound quality. More option will be available in the screen size with customizable accessories and upgraded UI.

Below we shed some light on the specs of the upcoming TVs:

MICRO LED

It is said that the MICRO LED will be the “star” of the Samsung Displays. In layman’s terminology, these new screens will be more bright and have a better color control. It is believed that they will be equipped with the new “25 million micrometer-sized LEDs”. These LEDs individually produce light and color. It will have a 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB color gamut, 99.99% screen-to-body ratio, and 1 million steps of brightness level. In the CES 2022 event, Samsung plans to showcase only 3 size variants of the MICRO LED i.e. 89-inch, 101-inch and 110-inch. Furthermore, these screens will have, four-channel speakers, upgrading the sound experience which will be a virtual surround audio experience.

Neo QLED

Samsung plans to launch an upgraded version of the QLED i.e. Neo QLED. These will be equipped with better and improved brightness level controls. They will also use an advanced contrast mapping technique for greater control of the Quantum Mini LEDs, which will give, 16384 steps of lighting control. Furthermore they will also be having the Shape Adaptive Light, Real Depth Enhancer, EyeComfort mode, Object Tracking Sound Pro, Dolby Atmos, and more.

Lifestyle TVs

The Lifestyle TVs were first launched in 2020. This year, Samsung will launch new variants with Matte Display which will have No-Glare (anti-glare). According to Samsung, the three new models will be upgraded with “Reflection Glare Free, Discomfort Glare Free and Disability Glare Free.”

The details of other specs and prices of the new TVs is not yet given by Samsung. We have to wait for the rest of the details till the event takes place.

