South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced the price of its first under-display camera phone Galaxy Z Fold 3 for Pakistani consumers. The smartphone will be available in Pakistan for Rs. 294,999 and on pre-order booking, an e-voucher of Rs. 32,000/- that can be used for buying different smartphone accessories. According to Samsung,

Samsung Announces Price for Galaxy Z fold 3 in Pakistan

The pre-order form for purchasing this phone can be filled by visiting this link and it will be available to the users after some time. The phone was reportedly introduced by the company at an event on August 11. The Galaxy Z Fold 3’s internal screen is equipped with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120 Hz refresh rate support.

On the same screen, Samsung has installed a 4-megapixel camera inside the display, Users will be able to use this camera for most video calls only because the external screen has another 10-megapixel selfie camera in a punch-hole design. . In addition to that, the phone has a 6.2-inch external screen that is protected by Gorilla Glass Wicks and has 120 Hz refresh rate support.

Samsung has been optimizing its menu to display more information in a dual-screen configuration and it’s been working with its collaborators like Google and Spotify to bring more information to applications on the big screen of the Fold.

The phone has a 12-megapixel main camera with F1.8 aperture, along with a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide and 12-megapixel telephoto camera (2x optical zoom).

