The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip has made a splash with devices like the OnePlus 12 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sporting Qualcomm’s latest silicon. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is likely in its final development stages, Qualcomm is already looking ahead for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. Recent reports indicate that 2025 and beyond will bring interesting developments for high-end Android smartphones, with Qualcomm considering manufacturing partnerships beyond TSMC for its next flagship chip.

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited) currently manufactures the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, set to power many more devices this year. Although Samsung Foundry was initially considered for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chips, it appears that TSMC will handle all production for this iteration.

Samsung Foundry to Develop Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chips

However, by 2025, Qualcomm may diversify its manufacturing orders across multiple foundries, potentially reintroducing Samsung into the mix. This multi-fab strategy would help Qualcomm reduce reliance on a single entity and mitigate against supply chain disruptions.

According to reports from Korea’s ET News, Qualcomm approached the Samsung Foundry to collaborate on the development of 2nm processors. However, TSMC will remain the primary producer. The chip in question is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, anticipated to enter production in late 2025 and power devices in 2026. While it’s too early to determine each foundry’s share of production, Qualcomm will evaluate yield and performance throughput to make a decision. The prototyping phase may take over six months, so a decision could be made by year-end.

Samsung Foundry last received orders for Qualcomm’s high-end chips in 2021 for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Receiving a major order like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 would significantly benefit its financials. Notably, Google is also planning to shift its Tensor production from Samsung to TSMC in 2025, further impacting Samsung’s partnerships.

There’s a possibility that Samsung will receive the bulk of Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 orders if TSMC fails validation tests. However, TSMC’s N3P line will handle most of the production, with Samsung’s SF2 handling the “Snapdragon for Galaxy” counterpart, ensuring compatibility and optimization.

The outcome remains uncertain, as Apple typically secures most of TSMC’s latest manufacturing lines for its products. With Apple’s M3 and A17 already on the 3nm process, it’s likely to secure a significant portion of the 2nm supply when available.