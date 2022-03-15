Samsung Galaxy A-Series New ‘A33’ Smartphone Gets Leaked Before the Launch

Samsung is a big brand and very reliable. Their smartphones and devices are among the best products people are using. Their smartphones especially S-series are still people’s favorite. There are different series and smartphones that they launch in the market regularly. It was not wrong to say that they are the smartest competitors of Apple. Yet again, the company introduced a new Samsung Galaxy smartphone, the A33 with amazing features. Samsung was planning an ‘Awesome’ launch of the phone but it gets leaked already.

Samsung Galaxy A33

There was news that A33 will be the cheapest among its brother phones, A53 and A73. This phone will get launched on March 17th. But, unfortunately, A33 has leaked before the launch. Evan Blass has the smartphone’s drawing that he posted on Twitter while Applause has all of its specifications. The Galaxy A33 is expected to be launched with the Galaxy A53 as well as Galaxy A73 during the company’s “Awesome Galaxy A Event” in the week, according to reports. These mid-range phones are among the company’s most popular models worldwide. According to Counterpoint Research, smartphone A12 was the 6th best-selling smartphone in the world in 2021. Also, it was the only Samsung smartphone to make the top 10.

Specifications of the Smartphone

There will be a 6.4-inches, 90Hz, and 1080p OLED display. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery, with four back cameras. It’ll likely cost €379 in Europe, which translates to $417 in the United States. The Galaxy A33 will be driven by Samsung’s Exynos 1280. It is an unreleased processor with an octa-core CPU. There is a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide having a 120-degree view. It also features a 5 MP macro and a 2 MP portrait lens. There is a selfie camera of 13 MP in A33. It will have IP67 dust and water-resistant rating, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and no charging cable included in the package.

There are some specification leaks of A53 as well but there isn’t any information out for A73.

