Samsung Galaxy A series offers premium budgeted phones

We have compiled this list of the best Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones to make things easier for you to choose the one that best fits your needs. We’ll go into why a Galaxy A series makes it into our list in detail.

The A52 5G, A42, A32, A12, and A02s are among the five new Galaxy A series. Samsung has recently revealed its top notch range of A series, each with amazing features and specifications at affordable prices.

Galaxy A52 5G

The A52 5G is the most pricey in the lineup. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera and a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a quad-camera package with a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera for the rear cameras.

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G cpu, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of bandwidth. There’s also a microSD card slot that can hold up to 1TB of data if you need it. There’s a 4,500mAh battery and support for 25W rapid charging when it comes to battery life.

Priced at $499.99

Galaxy A51

Samsung’s Galaxy A series of phones have been a great addition to the mid-range market, and the Galaxy A51 is no exception. The phone has an outstanding OLED screen and a minimalist look. It is packed with 4500 mAH battery and four rear cameras proved to be flexible, and with 128GB of built-in storage, you can’t go wrong.

Priced at $399

Galaxy A42 5G

The Galaxy A42 5G is the next level down, with the same 750G chipset as its predecessor but a more limited range of specs. It packs 5000 mAH battery with 4GB of RAM instead of 6GB, and a 13-megapixel front camera.

The A42 features a 48-megapixel main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The A42 5G is less expensive, starting at $399.99

Galaxy A32 5G

The A32 5G is the company’s first attempt at producing a reasonably affordable 5G unit. Samsung cut costs by combining a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with one of MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 chipsets with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The A32 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 13-megapixel front camera. It has the key and ultra-wide angle sensors when it comes to the rear cameras. However, the macro and depth sensors have 5 and 2 megapixels, respectively. A 5,000mAh battery is also included.

Priced at $280

Galaxy A12

The A12 features a MediaTek P35 chipset, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of data, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera and a quad camera setup with a 16-megapixel main sensor on the back.

Priced at $180

Conclusion

Samsung, as always, went a bit overboard with the sheer number of mobile announcements, so what did you expect? Samsung has never been shy about how critical the Galaxy A series has been to its bottom line, and it expects the most affordable of its new phones to be the most popular when they go on sale.