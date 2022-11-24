Samsung Galaxy A-series phones get Voice filtration feature with OneUI 5 update

Samsung has started rolling out updates for Samsung Galaxy A-series phones, including Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G smartphones. Apart from this, it is also bringing new innovative solutions such as Voice Focus which provides a better call experience by minusing the background noise even if the location is particularly noisy. Other than this, One UI 5.0 Samsung is also adding Voice Focus Feature to these phones, which will also help eliminate noise if the location is noisy.

This voice focus feature will work not only with regular calls but also with video calls on WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom. Furthermore, Samsung is also rolling out the One UI 5 update for the Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G smartphones.

New Update for Samsung Galaxy A-series phones

The new feature includes Material You Theming, revamped notification panel, intelligent Wi-Fi, custom call background, improved stacked widgets, camera UI changes, and more. Moreover, users can also create stickers in the gallery.

More focus is poured upon privacy and security in this update. For this, a new Security and Privacy Dashboard is introduced that gives users a summary of the security aspects of their phone.

Other than this, more control is given to users since now they can adjust which apps can have access to the camera, microphone, and location settings. Many tips are also provided to users helping them strengthen their device’s security.

