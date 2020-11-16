Samsung Galaxy A12 has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench. The model number of the phone is SM-A125F. The phone is the successor of the Samsung Galaxy A11 that was released in May 2020. According to the Geekbench listing, Samsung Galaxy A12 is coming with a 3GB RAM variant that is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC. The phone might come with two storage options and a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Spotted on Geekbench

The Geekbench listing says that it is to be believed that the Samsung phone with model number SM-A125F is Samsung Galaxy A12. The phone will be running on Android 10 and will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC. The phone is listed with 3GB RAM and it also mentioned that Galaxy A12 scored 169 in single-core and 1,001 in multi-core benchmarks.

System Information