Samsung Galaxy A12 Spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy A12 has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench. The model number of the phone is SM-A125F. The phone is the successor of the Samsung Galaxy A11 that was released in May 2020. According to the Geekbench listing, Samsung Galaxy A12 is coming with a 3GB RAM variant that is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC. The phone might come with two storage options and a triple rear camera setup.
The Geekbench listing says that it is to be believed that the Samsung phone with model number SM-A125F is Samsung Galaxy A12. The phone will be running on Android 10 and will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC. The phone is listed with 3GB RAM and it also mentioned that Galaxy A12 scored 169 in single-core and 1,001 in multi-core benchmarks.
System Information
|System Information
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Model
|samsung SM-A125F
|Motherboard
|k65v1_64_bsp_titan_rat
|Processor Information
|Name
|ARM MT6765V/CB
|Topology
|1 Processor, 8 Cores
|Identifier
|ARM implementer 65 architecture 8 variant 0 part 3331 revision 4
|Base Frequency
|2.30 GHz
|Memory Information
|Size
|2.65 GB
Single-Core Performance
|Single-Core Score
|169
|Crypto Score
|326
|Integer Score
|181
|Floating Point Score
|117
Multi-Core Performance
|Multi-Core Score
|1001
|Crypto Score
|2024
|Integer Score
|1021
|Floating Point Score
|787
According to some rumours that the phone will come with the same LCD display as well as the triple rear camera system available in Galaxy A11 but the battery might be larger than A11. The Samsung Galaxy A12 will be offered in black, blue, red, and white colour options.
Well, there is not much detail available yet but we will share more details with our readers when we come to know about the upcoming phone from any source. So stay tuned and keep visiting our website for more information.
Source: Geekbench
