Samsung Galaxy A12 with Triple Camera & Internal Storage

Samsung hit the nail on the head A-series as the devices saw mass adoption and popularity in the global market. Now, Samsung is about to launch Galaxy A’s lowest-end models after the six months of GalaxyA11. The report states the company is already focusing on the device’s successor.

Samsung Galaxy A12, as you might expect, will be another reasonable mobile. Compared to their predecessor, this will not be remarkably different but storage is one area where we will see significant improvement.

Galaxy A12: Key Specs, Internal storage, Camera & More

There would be no ‘drastic change’ between the two devices other than the additional storage possibility over its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A11. As stated in the report, Samsung Galaxy A12 is to include 32 GB and 64 GB storage variants. There’s, however, no detail as to whether the 64 GB model will use the same 3 GB RAM or whether additional RAM must be required. However, The phone would most probably run on Qualcomm snapdragon 765G.

The Galaxy A12 is supposed to display the same LCD as its predecessor as the triple digital camera system. A fingerprint sensor is capacitive and a bigger battery could be characteristic. A triple digital camera with 13-megapixel completely up with an f/1,8 opening main lens, a 5-megapixel ultrawide f/2.2 magnification sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 aperture depth sensor.

The selfie punch-hole camera in its top left has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. A 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support for the phone.

The Galaxy A12 is also available in the colors black, white, crimson, and blue. Its expected price in Pakistan will be Rs. 22,000. It may take a couple of months to come in the global market

