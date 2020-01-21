Samsung Galaxy A51 Full Review: A Trendsetting Mid-Range smartphone

The tech giant Samsung is back with yet another masterpiece, the Galaxy A 51. The smartphone has entered the market very recently. It is a mid-range smartphone with a unique design and display. The smartphone has an infinity-O Super AMOLED display which has appeared first time in a mid-ranger. There are a wide variety of features related to photography. The smartphone is smart, stylish and sleek. Therefore, i am going to write a detailed review of Galaxy A51. After which you can decide whether this smartphone is worth buying or not?

I am going to start my review with Display.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Full Review:

Display:

Galaxy A 51 has a rich, bright and colorful display. The smartphone has an Infinity-O Super AMOLED capacitive touch screen. It is the very first time when this type of display is visible in Samsung’s mid-range smartphone. A 51 has a 6.5 inches LED with 87.4% screen to body ratio. The resolution which the screen provides is 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is considered as full HD. For the protection purpose, it has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. So, overall the display of the smartphone is a delight to watch.

Design:

Galaxy A 51 has an elegant and sleek design. There is a pack of four cameras tied together at the back side of smartphone along with a LED flash. A power button and volume keys are present at the right edge of the smartphone. On the front side, there is a selfie camera and other sensors related to call. There are sim slots available at the left edge of the smartphone. On the downside corner, an audio jack, speaker and a charging port is present. Overall, the smartphone has a decent design.

Price:

Galaxy A51 is available in PKR 53,999/-.

Camera:

Rear Camera:

Galaxy A 51 has quad camera with resolutions and particular function of each camera is 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF+12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1.12µm+5 MP, f/2.4, 40mm (telephoto), (dedicated macro camera)+5 MP, f/2.2, 1/5.0″, 1.12µm, (depth sensor). The resolution which it provides for the video is [email protected] and also [email protected]/60/120fps. There is a LED flash, Panorama and HDR. Along with these, Gyro EIS has been enabled for tracking.

Front camera:

Galaxy A 51 has a 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm selfie camera. The resolution of video from this camera is [email protected] The feature of HDR is also present in the front camera.

Operating System and performance:

The galaxy A 51 has the latest operating system which is the Android 10.0 (One UI 2). There is new modified chipset installed in the smartphone which is the Exynos 9611. An Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) processor is enabled in the Galaxy A51. Conclusively the performance of this smartphone is quite satisfactory. As i have taken the figures from Antutu benchmark and also played an online game Pub G.

Memory:

Galaxy A 51 comes in three different variants with regard to its memory. First variant has a 64 GB hard disk and 4 GB RAM. There is 128 GB storage space while a 4 GB of RAM is provided in the second variant. And the final variant has 128 GB storage space and a 6 GB RAM. In addition to that, there is a dedicated slot for micro SD card with the capacity up to 1 TB.

Connectivity:

The Galaxy A 51 has all the WLAN options which are Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct and hotspot. There is bluetooth (5.0, A2DP, LE) connectivity. In addition to that there is a GPS, Radio and USB connectivity.

Sim options:

Galaxy A 51 comes in both Single-sim and Dual-sim options.

Sensors:

The Galaxy A 51 has wide range of sensors. It has an In-display optical finger print scanner. In addition to that there is an accelerometer, gyro, proximity and compass.

Sound:

Galaxy A 51 has a loud speaker and has a feature of active noise cancellation with a dedicated mic. There is a 3.5mm audio jack as well.

Battery:

Galaxy A 51 has a 4000 mAh non-removable battery. There is a fast C-type charger along with it as well.

Colors:

The Galaxy A51 is available in Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue and Pink colors.

Some cons of the Galaxy A 51:

I have quoted these cons with giving regard to the price tag. The galaxy A51 doesn’t have a wireless charger. It is not water resistant. Along with these, there is no Temperature sensor or a barometer sensor.

Final Verdict:

After reading my review, you must thinking about purchasing this smartphone. Certainly this smartphone deserves a chance. I’m pretty sure that Galaxy A 51 will stun the market in terms of sale. I have used this phone and keenly observed all its features. And i’m really impressed. So my final thought on Galaxy A 51 is that it’s worth buying