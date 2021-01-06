The world’s leading smartphone brand, Samsung, is quite active in bringing new smartphones for its customers. In spite of being busy in the Galaxy S21 Unpacked event on January 14, the company is working on some budget-friendly smartphones as well. According to some latest reports, Samsung is working on Galaxy A52 5G. The phone has just appeared on China’s 3C certification, taking it a step closer to the launch.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G bags 3C certification with 15W charging

According to the listing, the phone will come with 15W charging support. The A52 5G has listed with the model number SM-A5260. Unfortunately, the Chinese regulator’s website doesn’t reveal any other specs.

However, the phone has also appeared on Geekbench with model code SM-A526B. The Geekbench listing has revealed some key specs of the phone. First of all, it will run Android 11 out of the box. Moreover, it will have Snapdragon 750G SoC and 6GB RAM onboard. However, the 4G variant with the model number SM-A525F has also appeared on the listing. The 4G variant will come with the Snapdragon 720G SoC and 8GB RAM.

Furthermore, the phone is expected to come with a 6.5″ punch-hole display. The phone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back. It will also feature an in-screen fingerprint reader and come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone is expected to launch by the end of this month. We will surely get more information about the phone than.