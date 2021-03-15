Samsung is getting ready to launch the Galaxy A72 and A52 4G in Pakistan on March 17. The phone will be launched at the Awesome Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy A52 4G and A72 4G will be available in two storage editions. The price of the base 6GB+128GB Galaxy A52 will be approximately Rs. 57,000 to 59,999 PKR, while its top-end 8GB+128GB version expected price is between Rs. 62,000 to 64,999 PKR (inclusive of all taxes.)

The Galaxy A72 will be available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB options, an the expected price will be between Rs. 75,000 to 79,999 PKR and Rs. 82,000 to 87,000 PKR, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A52 & A72 to Launch in Pakistan on March 17

Both Galaxy smartphones will have smooth 90Hz SuperAMOLED displays, and will be running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chips. The handsets will be coming with 25W fast charging, and IP67 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The powerhouse of Samsung Galaxy A52 is backed by 4500 mAh battery and the latest OneUI 3.0. The users will see a hole-punch cutout in the center of the screen and slim bezels around it. It comes in a matte-finished plastic shell. The phone has 64MP wide, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors. The front camera will have a 32MP sensor behind it.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 will feature a SuperAMOLED 90Hz display. The powerhouse of the phone is fueled by a 5000 mAh battery. The phone will also have the 3.5mm audio jack and NFC support.

