Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Supplies will be Limited

Foldable devices have their own charm. It is evident from all the hype and waits when the Korean tech giant announced its first-ever foldable device. Though it was not a big success when launched, still many people bought it once the issues associated with the device were fixed. Later on, the company announced another foldable device naming it Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. Samsung promised to make this device better than the previous one fulfilling all the shortcomings it predecessor had.

Following this, the company was rumoured to unveil Galaxy Fold 2 at the August 5 event and had announced that during the same event Note 20 family would also be launched. Sadly, according to new revelations, Galaxy Fold 2 will not be released any time soon.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may not be available Anytime Soon

According to the sources, the Galaxy Fold 2 software development process has not 4evne reached the first version of the bootloader. It means the software is far far away from ready to be finalized. This delay might be due to the lockdown imposed because of the contagious coronavirus disease.

Moreover, there are also rumours that the production of Galaxy Fold 2 will start in August in very low capacity. It means the device will reach the market in September, and the supplies will be minimal. The reason behind this decision might be the supply constraints related to Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) that the Korean tech giant had to use on the top of the foldable screen.

The device is expected to be cheaper than its predecessor and will have larger screen both inside and outside. The device will be packed with the Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support.

