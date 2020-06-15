Finally, the Galaxy S20 smartphone in purple is official now after multiple leaks. Now experience the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition with the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition as well as with purple accents.

Today, the company made the announcement that all the interested customers out there can leave their info and will receive an e-mail on June 19, saying that pre-order is launching. The hardware of the phone is similar to other Galaxy S20+. Users will get to see some extra tools in the retail box that make this edition special.

Purple Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition is Live Now

Haze Purple is the official name of the colour and according to the Samsung that “beauty isn’t only skin deep”, which indicates that there is also some customization of the UI. In this new edition, users will experience a new live wallpaper, 7 collectable BTS photo cards, unique stickers, an “inspiring” lock screen and more.

Those who pre-order the earbuds will also receive a free Wireless Charging Pad Slim – BTS Edition, and more interestingly, the buds will also be in purple colour. Users will also recieve one BTS poster when the phone is pre-ordered separately. On the other hand, if the order includes the whole bundle then the user can recieve the two posters.

