Samsung is all busy in bringing the variety of smartphones to the market. The company is working on an entry-level smartphone, M12. Now another M series phone is in leaks as well. The company’s Galaxy M lineup is famous for its huge batteries. Most of its devices have a 6,000 mAh power cell. Now the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M42 to have a 6,000 mAh Battery as well.

The phone has already appeared in many certification sites. According to multiple listings, the phone will come with a massive battery. The device has appeared with a model number Samsung EB-BM425ABY on 3C.

The listing has revealed that the phone will come with 6,000mAh capacity. Technically, the capacity listed at CCC is 5,830 mAh, which is likely the minimal charge, while the typical capacity is going to be 6,000 mAh. The phone has also appeared at DEKRA (an independent site for certifying devices) and at BIS – The Bureau of Indian Standards.

Samsung ahs not revealed any information regarding the device yet. But we are hopeful to get more information about it very soon.

On the other hand, Samsung is working on M12. The phone will reportedly come with a 7000 mAh battery. Moreover, it will be a budget-friendly device. The phone will have a flat 6.5” LCD screen. The resolution will be 720p+. Also, the phone will come with an in-display fingerprint reader. M12 will measure 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm, with the thickness going up to 10 mm when you include the camera bump.

