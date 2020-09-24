Samsung Galaxy S20 FE “Fan Edition” Houses Powerful 120 Hz Display

The flagship Note series of Samsung is loved globally, and people wait to see the unpacked event revealing the new device with great features. The wait to grab the flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series in hands is soon going to end as the Korean tech giant has just launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE “Fan Edition” with fan favorites features. The device is packed with marvelous features. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also packed with a powerful 120 Hz display.

Galaxy S20 FE comes with a Powerful 120 Hz Display

Galaxy S20 FE will have a big 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. Since most of the mid-tier devices include a 90 Hz screen, the powerful display of 120 Hz is surely going to provide an amazing experience to users and will be specifically helpful to gamers who love to have good displays. The first look at the display looks quite amazing and provides a great experience. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and flaunts a pixel density of 407ppi.

If you haven’t used a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate before, let me just say that this will change your life; whether you’re a gamer, a photographer or videographer, or just someone who surfs the internet all day, this display will make you feel excited every time you pick up your phone.

This massive 120 Hz display will help Samsung stand out among its competitors especially Apple which is still working on a powerful display. The ramping up of the refresh rate to 120Hz should also help Samsung keep parity with its rivals. The powerful display will give users with smoother screen experience.

If you are gaming enthusiasts or love to have a colorful and powerful display, this device is a must-have in the flagship range.

