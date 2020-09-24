Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Launched- Here are the Key Features

Samsung already makes three different kinds of Galaxy S20 phones: a regular, a Plus, and an Ultra. Now you can add a fourth to that mix, the Galaxy S20 FE the FE stands for “Fan Edition.” It’s an S20 with some of the more expensive parts removed but keeping some of the key features that matter. It will also come in six different colors. Its price is set at Rs. 120,000 Approximately.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G – Features and Specifications

Galaxy S20 Series:

Galaxy S20 FE Display:

The device has an excellent size display with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The first look at the display looks quite amazing and provides a great experience. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and flaunts a pixel density of 407ppi.

If you haven’t used a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate before, let me just say that this will change your life; whether you’re a gamer, a photographer or videographer, or just someone who surfs the internet all day, this display will make you feel excited every time you pick up your phone

Galaxy S20 FE Color Variants:

The most obvious and perhaps the coolest thing about this device is the multitude of colors it comes in. Galaxy S20 FE will be available five color options – Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White.

Galaxy S20 FE Camera:

The camera on this device seems super impressive too. For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offers the triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel Ultra wide primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens as well as supports optical image stabilization (OIS) and dual-phase detection autofocus. You will also get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view (FoV) as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens on top. The front-facing camera also has autofocus support. No matter which camera you use for your photography needs, this is a no-fail set up; you are virtually guaranteed to get a perfect shot every time. The camera system even has a Super Steady video recording!

Galaxy S20 FE Processor:

The processor in this is the exact same one as the S20. Galaxy S20 FE comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Both 4G and 5G models come along with an expandable storage option. It’s designed to do what you love with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal memory. This means that no matter what you throw at it, the S20 FE can brush it off like nobody’s business

Galaxy S20 FE Battery Life:

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes in an IP68-rated body and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging and wireless charging. There is also Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare for sharing the power with wireless charging-supported devices.

Moreover, in connectivity, it comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, hall sensor, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the phone comes with stereo speakers optimized by AKG.

