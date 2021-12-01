Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Coming In January With Cheaper Price

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been in rumours for more than half a year. Actually, the device should have been on the market long ago to give the S21 series another boost in terms of sales figures. But unfortunately, Samsung could not make it possible to bring the device into the market. Anyhow now some latest reports are claiming that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is coming in January.

As it is an “FE” edition, so it will be a cheaper phone as compared to Galaxy S21 series. So the customers also have to compromise for some of its specs. Although, the company has not revealed any official specs detail about the phone. But the rumours have revealed almost everything about the phone.

First of all, the phone will feature a 6.41-inch AMOLED FHD+ display that will support a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to arrive with an IP68 rated dustproof and water-resistant chassis.

Additionally, the phone will come with Snapdragon 888 chipset in some markets like the U.S. However, it will come with Exynos 2100 chip in Europe. The phone will also have 8GB / 12 GB of LPPDR5 RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is likely to arrive with One UI 3.1 based Android 12.

The Galaxy S21 FE may feature a 32MP front camera and a 12 MP (main) + 12MP(ultrawide) + 8MP(telephoto) triple camera unit. Furthermore, the phone will have a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging support. Anyways, we will get more information in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

