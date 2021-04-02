Samsung promised about the more FE phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event and confirmed that Fan Edition for the Samsung Galaxy S21 is already in the works. Recently, the new report shared some features. camera details and colors.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Edition is in Work

According to the GalaxyClub, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be featuring a 32MP front camera, likely housed inside a centered O-hole. The phone will available in Silver, Pink, Violet, White, and Mint colors. The upcoming S21 FE to be having the 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz display.

Unfortunately, the new report does not reveal much about the device. However, the previous report revealed that, the Galaxy S21 FE will bear the model number SM-G990B. The phone will come with 5G connectivity that is coupled with 128GB/256GB internal storage. The phone will be running the Android 11 out of the box.

It is to be expected that the phone will be launched in August. “Like the Galaxy S20 FE, we can expect the Galaxy S21 FE to have specs that are taken from both the Galaxy S21 and S21+”according to SAM Mobile.

The industry analyst Evan Blass tweeted a mini roadmap that indicated that the Galaxy S21 FE will be launched on August 19. The Fan Edition will replace the Galaxy Note 21.

