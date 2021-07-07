Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra won’t have 200 MP Camera, Rely on 108 MP this year

The camera war among smartphone manufacturers is nothing new. On daily basis, we keep on getting updates about the companies manufacturing handsets and the giant cameras associated with them. This is expected as we are much obsessed with good camera results and great filters to capture memories and share on uncountable social media platforms. Moreover, the people who really need good cameras are the content creators, which is a trend these days thanks to TikTok, Snackvideos, and all the old platforms that give opportunities to people. Running in the same marathon of good cameras, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was said to feature a 200 MP camera which was deafening news.

Sadly, now we have come to know from a very reliable source that the company is not going to be a part of this megapixel race anytime soon and will rely on a 108 MP camera. The company plans to come up with a more polished version of the 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor. The company has not described the “Polished”

There are no details around what exactly “polished” means. Since there are no details regarding it, we can guess that the Korean manufacturer this 200 MP isocell.

If this really is the case, then Xiaomi will definitely be the first manufacturer to include a giant camera in its device. A leakster highlighted a device with a 192 MP camera and as far as the features are concerned we can clearly guess it a device from Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi, however, we do not know its launch date.

Recently, Xiaomi also unveiled the HyperCharge 200W charging technology for Mi 11 Pro.

