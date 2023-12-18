Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Render Best Ever Camera Results: New Leaks

A slight issue related to the camera results that were reported in the Samsung Galaxy S23 may have been dealt with in the Galaxy S24, according to a leaker. Some users reportedly complain that the final images from S23 Ultra sometimes look overexposed and oversaturated. The new leak claims that the camera processing on the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra will be more realistic, along with improved sharpening and saturation.

Most likely, this will lead to more natural-looking photos without the extra brightness and vividness often linked with Samsung’s phone cameras. The leaker also states that the rumored AI features will be one of the main highlights of the phone. The S24 Ultra is anticipated to have in-built generative AI that will enable it to do things such as translate messages and draft emails.

Moreover, the rumors suggest that the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s frames will also be made of titanium, as we have seen in the iPhone 15 Pro. The new leak suggests that one of the colors of the phone will be Titanium Grey, which may look better than the Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro.

And lastly, the leaker claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be easier to hold. It is because the Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to ditch the curved display of its predecessor and will arrive with rounded corners. The rounded corners allow users to easily hold the phone, while curved screens lower the width of a phone and make it appear narrower in your hands.

Also read:

Source: PhoneArena