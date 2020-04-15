Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Reveals with S-Pen support

Are you a tablet lover? If yes, then surely this post is for you. Back in July last year, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S6. Now the company has unveiled the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. As its name suggests, it is a lighter version, so we will see some downgraded specs as compared to its predecessor. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the tab.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is Now Official with S-Pen support

The newly launched Tab S6 Lite has a metal design body with a 10.4″ 2000×1200-pixel LCD. The smartphone has come with the Exynos 9611 SoC. It will have 4GB RAM and comes in two storage options – 64GB and 128GB. If you re not satisfied with the storage option, you can use a microSD card to expand the storage up to 1TB. It has a powerful battery of 7,040 mAh.

Moreover, the Tab runs Android 10 out of the box. It has an 8MP primary camera at the back and a 5MP selfie camera on the front. Additionally, the phone has come with the S-Pen stylus. Other specs include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. It also has the 3.5mm headphone jack and comes with AKG-tuned speakers and Dolby Atmos for a better sound experience.

Tab S6 Lite will be available in Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Angora Blue colours. Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any pricing and availability detail yet. But we hope to get it soon.