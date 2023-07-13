We already know that Samsung is having its Galaxy unpacked event by the end of this month to launch the most-awaited Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5 foldable phones. Samsung will also unveil some other products at that event too. However now, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 prices leaked days before launch. You won’t be happy to know that the prices are now getting very high.

A report by the French website Dealabs hints at a price hike for both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This is contrary to the previous report hinted at a price decrease for the Z Fold 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 Prices Leaked Days Before Launch

The report revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will cost €1,899 (~ PKR 5,80,000) for the 256GB model. However, it will cost €2,039 (~ PKR 6,23,000) for the 512GB model, and €2,279 (~ PKR 6,97,000) for the 1TB variant. This is up to €120 extra than the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s price hike appears to be on the cards but the difference won’t be a lot. It could be €1,199 (~ PkR 3,66,000) for the 256GB version and €1,339 (~ PKR 4,10,000) for the 512GB variant. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, had a starting price of €1,109.

It is worth mentioning here that this is just a leak. Samsung itself has not revealed any information regarding the pricing yet. But we will definitely get more information in the coming weeks. So stay tuned for updates.

