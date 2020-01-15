The Samsung’s second foldable phone known as Galaxy Z flip, which is previously thought to be called Galaxy Bloom or Galaxy fold 2 will reportedly debut with 3.300 mAh. Which will no doubt give you acceptable capacity.

It is to be rumored that fast charging will help it to charge fully in a minimum time. The phone will have layer of some ultra thin glass and there will be a plastic layer on top of that glass.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to Come with 3,300 mAh

This new device is expected to be a more mid-range product with a different form-factor. According to the leaks of reliable sources, Samsung is going to launch a second-gen foldable at the next Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the S20 series.

The device has also one of the foldable phone’s most interesting components called the hinge . The phone has some Samsung branding, which we got to see in some renders but may not be visible once the Z Flip is fully opened. The new artwork indicates that the phone will have a kind of raised bezel all around the device’s flexible display.

New renders suggest that this device will be a clamshell device with a central punch-hole camera. It is to be expected that the phone will come with a dual outward-facing camera and the Z Flip’s hinge mechanism.

Recommended Reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Gets 3C Certification