Samsung Launches it first UWB, Exynos Connect U100

Yesterday, the tech giant Samsung introduced Exynos Connect, a new brand that integrates all of its short-range wireless communication technologies, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ultra-wideband (UWB), under one “roof.” Simultaneously, the business has introduced its very first UWB (ultra wide band) chipset, the Exynos Connect U100. Its name is quite similar to the U1 chip that powers Apple’s AirTag object tracker, and we presume this is no coincidence.

It is designed for usage in mobile, automotive, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications that require precise distance and position data. The U100 is suited for usage in tiny devices because it integrates radio frequency, baseband, integrated flash memory, and power management IP into a single chip.

STS Feature enabled for Avoiding External Hacking:

To avoid external hacking, the chip is equipped with a power-saving mode, a scrambled timestamp sequence (STS) feature, and a secure hardware encryption engine.

Employing ToA & AoA:

Time of arrival (ToA) and 3D angle of arrival (AoA) data are used by the U100 to achieve the specified degree of accuracy. This, according to Samsung, makes it particularly helpful for interior location monitoring as well as AR and VR applications that demand precise and real-time tracking of moving people.

The Exynos Connect U100 has been validated for compatibility with UWB standards by the FiRa Consortium. It also conforms with Vehicle Connectivity Consortium’s Digital Key Release 3.0, allowing cellphones equipped with U100 to securely transmit digital keys with automobiles.

It is unknown when the first products with this technology will be released, but we expect Samsung to utilize it across product categories.

