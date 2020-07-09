The continuous development in technology has caused the smartphone industry to stay in flux with so many new companies entering the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has further increased its intensity and spurred uncertainty among the masses. The situation has negatively impacted the biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world, Samsung. The company envisages a decline of 30% in the case of device shipments due to which it will probably lose its first spot in the quarter.

Samsung May Lose its ‘First Spot’ as the Biggest Smartphone Manufacturer

A glimpse of hope was provided by the increase in demand for Samsung’s memory chips which helped the firm to some extent. However, it’s not enough to stop Huawei from stealing its top position. China appears to be making a difference for the tech-giant Huawei. Samsung has a mere 1 percent market share in the region, while Huawei occupies an astonishing 60 percent of the market share.

Already, the Chinese tech firm has managed to overthrow Samsung’s Global market throne in the recent months of April and May. We can foresee that Huawei will eventually claim the whole quarter. The performance of Huawei is enviable and must be appreciated that ever after US restrictions, the company has managed to reach the top position.

In the month of April, Huawei has a market share of 21.4 percent where Samsung had a 19.1 percent market share while in May Huawei stood at 19.7 percent, and Samsung was just behind it with a market share of 19.6 percent.

Nevertheless, critics argue that Huawei won’t be able to retain its position for long because of the absence of Google services but who knows what kind of ramifications COVID-19 will leave for our world. Stay tuned for more updates.

Check out? Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Event Confirmed- Will Take Place on August 5th