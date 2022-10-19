Just recently, Samsung announced that it is developing LPDDR5X as a natural evolution of LPDDR5. Now, Samsung has officially unveiled the fastest LPDDR5X DRAM. The new memory reaches 8.5 Gbps speeds, which is the industry’s fastest speed for DRAM. It comfortably surpassed the maximum speed of 7.5 Gbps that was achieved back in March.

Samsung Officially Announces Fastest Ever LPDDR5X DRAM at 8.5 Gbps

LPDDR5X technology is not new on the market. Many smartphone brands have introduced their phones with this memory. However, the new memory will allow even higher speeds to be achieved with the minimal internal redesign.

Check Also: Samsung Confirms Android 13 One UI 5.0 release to Galaxy S22

Samsung revealed that LPDDR5X’s low-power consumption and high performance levels make it suitable for applications beyond smartphones – PCs, servers and automobiles.

It is worth mentioning here that LPDDR memory is also an increasingly important component in modern vehicles. As more and more data is generated through autonomous driving features, high-bandwidth memory like LPDDR DRAM is needed to process massive amounts of vehicle data at much faster speeds.

Similarly, faster speed memory is helpful for data centres and edge servers. LPDDR DRAM’s low-power characteristics can help reduce power consumption levels. This in return, results in an improved total cost of ownership (TCO) for data centre managers. It will also cut down heat and carbon emissions to ultimately lower their impact on climate change.

Daniel Lee, EVP of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung revealed that joining efforts with Qualcomm on the development of the 8.5 Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM allowed the company to accelerate the market availability by more than a year.

Ziad Asghar, VP of Product Management at Qualcomm added, that the San Diego company is the first in the mobile industry to support the new speediest memory on its chipsets.

See Also: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra looks Like S22 Ultra in Leaked Renders